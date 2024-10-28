Legendary Bluesman Corky Siegel to perform at The Next Picture Show in Dixon

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON — The Next Picture Show on Saturday will host a night of live music by a world-renowned blues musician.

Corky Siegel will perform at TNPS Community Arts Center, 113 W. First St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Siegel is a blues harmonica player and pianist, singer, songwriter and composer who has been performing on stages across the globe for nearly 60 years. He is also a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee and co-founder of the American electric blues ensemble, the Siegel-Schwall Band.

Doors to the show open at 6:30 p.m. and concert-goers can purchase one of two ticket packages online at nextpictureshow.org. Standard tickets provide access to the show, and VIP tickets include an exclusive meet-and-greet with Siegel from 4:30-5 p.m., followed by dinner at Basil Tree Ristorante before the concert.

Siegel learned to play from blues legends such as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Willie Dixon, Buddy Guy and Sam Lay. He helped form the Chicago-based Siegel-Schwall Band in 1964 with guitarist Jim Schwall. The group signed with Vanguard Records and released their first album, “The Siegel-Schwall Band,” in 1966. They released several more albums with other recording labels such as RCA, Alligator and Deutsche Grammophon, and last performed in May 2016.

Additionally, Siegel released three solo albums and has performed with the Grant Park Symphony in Chicago and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington.