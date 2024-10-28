October 28, 2024
Shaw Local
Holiday food vouchers available to Sterling residents through Sterling Township

By Brandon Clark
turkey dinner (Shaw Local File photo)

STERLING — Sterling Township is providing food vouchers to help those struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal in November.

Sterling residents can sign up for their $40 food voucher by visiting the Sterling Township Office at 505 W. Lynn Blvd. between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A current photo ID and utility bill are required.

Sterling Township Supervisor Angela Schneider said the township has been assisting residents during Thanksgiving for over 20 years.

“In the past, we used to do an actual basket, and then once COVID hit, we started doing the vouchers,” Schneider said. “Most of the money for this program comes from donations.”

Vouchers can be redeemed at Sterling County Market, 210 W. Third St., and expire Friday, Nov. 29. The township will not replace lost vouchers.

For more information, call Schneider at 815-625-3990.

