Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Jacob Voss, Fulton junior golfer

Name: Jacob Voss

School: Fulton

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: The junior shot a season-best 70 in the second round of the Class 1A IHSA state golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19. The finish gave him a two-day total of 148 as he tied for fifth with his teammate Owen Van Zuiden and the Steamers finished second as a team with a 619. It was the best finish in school history and first state golf trophy for Fulton.

Coaches comments: “Jacob is an outstanding golfer. He is always on the course working on his game. It’s just not luck what he did at the state tournament, he earned it due to his work ethic. What he did on the course the second day was huge for the team, because it kept everyone pretty calm seeing he was playing well. I’ve known Jacob for a long time and since he has been in high school he said he has always wanted to be at the top of the leaderboard at state and he did just that. Jacob averaged a 36.2 this year for 9 and 76 for 18 holes, so he has been pretty consistent all year. I feel fortunate to have him on this team.” — Mitch Van Zuiden

When did you first get into golf and what or who helped you get into it?

Voss: I first got into golf when I was probably in like 1st grade and it was really my Dad and Mitch that got me into it because they were best friends growing up and me and Owen were just always on the golf course with them growing up.

What do you like about golf? Has it taught you anything? Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything you have improved at this year as a junior?

Voss: What I like about golf is that it is a sport where you can just go play and have a good time, you don’t always have to play competitively and you can just go have fun. Golf has definitely taught me a lot especially when it comes to the mental side of things because that is really important when you are out on the golf course. That is definitely one thing I have improved on this year.

You shot a 70 on the second day of state to leap into 5th place and tie your teammate Owen Van Zuiden. What was working that second day and how did it feel to perform like that at state?

Voss: I hit my driver the best I have all year so that made it easier for me on both days. On Day 2, I just started hitting greens and giving myself good looks on the greens, that was my problem on day 1 so to be able to turn that around on Day 2 felt really good, and once you start getting putts fall it makes it a lot easier to score.

You guys took second at state and took home the runner-up trophy. What was it like to accomplish that? Any specific moments stand out? What will you remember about those couple days?

Voss: It was a great accomplishment, I mean to be a part of only the fourth state trophy in FHS history and the first golf trophy was just great to be able to be a part of. One moment that stuck out was walking off the 18th green with all my teammates and the community watching and knowing that we just did something that not many people get to experience. Something that I will remember is coming back to the school with the whole community there celebrating us and all the emotions that were going through my head.

What was it like playing for this team this season? Any strengths you guys had as a team?

Voss: It was great to play along side my teammates, I wouldn’t have asked to do it with anyone else. The seniors are gonna be missed very much, they were a big part in everything that happened during the season. One strength that our team has is that we were very close to each other, everything during the season that we did whether it be going to Friday night football games or volleyball games, we were always with each other.

Confetti flies in the air as Fulton High School's boys golf team and their coaches pose for a photo with their trophy after finishing second at the 1A state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Pictured, left to right, are: assistant coach Ryan Voss, Zach Winkel, Chase Dykstra, Evan Piercy, Braeden Brennan, Jacob Voss, Dawson Price, Owen Van Zuiden, and head coach Mitch Van Zuiden. (Earleen Hinton)

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Voss: I would say that my favorite athlete is probably Michael Jordan, and my favorite sports team is the Iowa Hawkeyes for college and the Chicago Bears for professional.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Voss: Other than golf, I play basketball and baseball. Some hobbies I like to do are hangout with my friends and go fishing.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Voss: ”Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you” - Arnold Palmer

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Voss: Culver’s

Favorite TV Show? Favorite music artist or genre?

Voss: TV Show - Outer Banks. Favorite Music Artist - Drake

Any favorite school subjects? Favorite teacher?

Voss: Physical Education and my favorite teacher is Ms. Pestka.