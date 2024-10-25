Eastland’s Trixie Carroll puts down 23 kills in win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Eastland 2, Morrison 0: Eastland won 25-13, 25-21, as Trixie Carroll had a whopping 23 kills, and Keara Kaus had 34 assists. Morgan McCullough led Eastland (25-9, 10-2) with four aces and 10 digs.

Milledgeville 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: The Missiles wrapped up the regular season on senior night with a 25-10, 25-19 win. Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville (23-8, 9-3 NUIC South) with eight kills. Brinley Hackbarth had three aces.

Polo 2, Amboy 1: Polo won a tight match 25-16, 25-27, 26-24.

Rock Falls 2, Mercer County 0: The Rockets won 25-22, 25-22. Kayla Hackbarth had seven kills, Elizabeth Lombardo had 16 digs, and Miley Bickett tallied 24 assists.

East Dubuque 2, West Carroll 0: WC came up short 25-15, 25-22 on senior night. Aubrey Wurster and Laikyn Lawrence each had four kills for the Thunder.

Rockridge 2, Newman 0: Newman fell 25-12, 25-17 on Wednesday, as Mackenzie Duhon had five kills, a block and five digs. The Comets are 2-31-1.