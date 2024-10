DIXON — The Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 690 will host its monthly breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at KayCee Hall, 506 W. Third St.

For a good-will donation, the all-you-can-eat breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, and pancakes. Donations from the meal go to the Catholic Scholarship Fund.