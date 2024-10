STERLING – Sterling American Legion Post 296 invites the public to its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium, 19 E. Miller Road, Sterling.

The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Navy Corpsman Raymond Torres, whose Vietnam War service during the brutal 77-day siege of Khe Sanh was featured in the 2011 History Channel documentary “Vietnam in HD.”