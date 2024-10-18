Sterling’s Castaneda, Hauck run to All-Big 6: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Oregon's Emma Eckerd sets the ball during a Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 match at Stillman Valley. The Hawks won the contest in three sets. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys cross country

Blakeslee leads Sterling at Big 6 meet: Sterling took fourth at the Western Big 6 Conference meet on Thursday at Galesburg with 115 points, led by a 12th-place finish by Parker Blakeslee (16:55.14). Quincy won the meet with 35 points, followed by Geneseo (55) and Rock Island (74). United Township (116) was fifth, followed by Moline (161), Galesburg (193) and Alleman (199). Geneseo’s Dylan Gehl won the race in 15:35.85.

Sterling’s Isaiah Rojop (17:11.21) was 16th, and Denver Sandrock (25th), Gavin Staats (35th) and Micah Peterson (39th) also scored for the Golden Warriors.

Girls cross country

Castaneda, Hauck lead Sterling at Big 6 meet: Jaz’Mya Castaneda (19:38.35) took fifth and Lillian Hauck (20:27.79) was ninth as both earned All-Big 6 for the Golden Warriors. Sterling (106 points) took fourth as a team in Galesburg, with Geneseo (49) edging Quincy (49) for the team title via sixth runner tiebreaker. Moline (67) was third and Rock Island (112) was fifth, followed by UT (140) and Alleman (180). Quincy’s Peyton Kuhl (18:41.30) was individual medalist.

Also scoring for Sterling were Laney Zuithoff (24th), Kaelin Morris (34th) and Kierra South (44th).

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Mendota 0: The Panthers won 25-16, 25-18 to improve to 28-3-2 overall and 10-0 in the Three Rivers East to clinch the division title. Lauren Abbott had 13 kills and Kaylee Keegan had 19 assists for E-P.

Oregon 2, Stillman Valley 1: Oregon won 26-24, 21-25, 25-23 as Emma Eckerd had 11 assists for the Hawks.

Fulton 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Steamers won 25-11, 25-12 as Miraya Pessman had six kills and Reese Germann had nine digs. Belle Curley had three aces for Fulton.

Kewanee 2, Newman 0: Newman fell 25-22, 25-17 as Blair Grennan led the team with 12 digs.

Eastland 2, Polo 0: Eastland won 25-19, 25-19 as Olivia Klinefelter had seven aces, a block and three aces. Bridget Call had 10 kills and eight digs for Polo.

Amboy 2, Morrison 1: The Clippers won 25-18, 18-25, 25-14 as Tyrah Vaessen had three aces, six kills and three blocks.