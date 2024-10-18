Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy senior volleyball player

Name: Tyrah Vaessen

School: Amboy

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: The senior right-side hitter had eight kills, five digs and four blocks in a 26-24, 11-25, 25-22 win over Eastland on Oct. 8. It helped Amboy snap Eastland’s 12-match winning streak and hand the Cougars their first NUIC loss of the season.

Vaessen is a four-year varsity player who has transitioned from setter to a hitter. After going 4-22-2 last season and 1-11 in conference, the Clippers (8-13-2, 4-6) have already doubled their wins this season with at least a couple weeks still left to play.

Coach’s comments: “Tyrah is a leader on and off the court. She is a great athlete and has the drive to win. She is coachable and a role model, truly what every coach wants in a player. ... This year the transition to right-side hitter has been very smooth. With her height she is leading our team in blocks. She is third for attacks. Her senior year has been her best yet and it is not over. I have known Tyrah since she was born, she is like a daughter to me. These girls are the reason why I started coaching along with last year’s seniors, which included my daughter, [Elly]. My daughter left for college this fall and I gained 28 daughters. I know what they can accomplish and we are just starting. The girls coming up are competitive and we have a bright future in Amboy volleyball.” — Nicole Jones

Amboy volleyball player Tyrah Vaessen goes up for a hit this season. (Photo contributed by Tyrah Vaessen)

When did you first get into volleyball and what made you start playing?

Vaessen: I started playing school volleyball in sixth grade but prior to that I participated in club volleyball. My friends played a big role in my decision to play volleyball, but as I continued playing I realized that it was something I enjoyed.

What do you like about volleyball? What areas have you improved in the most?

Vaessen: There are many things that I like about volleyball, but what I enjoy most about it is the competitiveness. Volleyball has taught me to be a team leader and further developed my teamwork skills. Some of my strengths in volleyball include communicating well with my teammates, leading my team and providing a positive environment for myself and my teammates. In past years, I was primarily a setter for my team, but this year I have been given the opportunity to be a right-side hitter. Throughout this season I have improved my hitting skills.

What are your favorite moments from this season?

Vaessen: My favorite moment from this season would be beating Eastland on our home court to break their conference winning streak.

What are your strengths as a team?

Vaessen: There are always times we struggle, but we fight through it together. As a team, we are very supportive of one another.

Do you have any goals for the rest of the season?

Vaessen: My goal for this season is to enjoy every moment I can because I know it’s my last. A goal that I have for my team is to win a regional.

Do you have other hobbies or activities or sports you are involved in?

Vaessen: Other than volleyball, I participate in basketball and softball.

What is your favorite restaurant or meal after a match?

Vaessen: My go-to post-game meal is Culver’s or Arthur’s.

Have you decided on your plans after high school?

Vaessen: After high school I plan to attend a four-year university to become a labor and delivery nurse.