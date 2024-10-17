Lee County deputies give tips to stay safe on Halloween

DIXON — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween, as children and their families walk through neighborhoods after dark for candy and spooky fun.

If you’re planning to enjoy Halloween festivities, make sure you also plan for a safe, sober ride home. Remember: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

Driving-under-the-influence charges are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. It’s illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other drugs or substances. While cannabis may be legal for adults, if you drive high, you’ll still get a DUI, according to a news release. Additionally, all vehicle occupants must wear their seat belts – failure to do so will result in a ticket.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to follow these tips to keep the roads safe this Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before attending any party.



Designate a sober driver.



Always wear your seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers and crashes.



If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it’s safe to do so.



This Halloween enforcement and awareness campaign, including the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, is funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.