Watts selected Rock Falls High School’s student of the month

ROCK FALLS — Addison Watts has been selected a Rock Falls High School student of the month for October.

Watts, a senior, is the daughter of Robert and Neddie Watts and has three siblings, Dustin, Josh and Emma.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found Mrs. Porter’s anatomy and physiology class engaging. I enjoyed learning about the body and its different systems. I was very intrigued by every topic. This class and some of my other science classes inspired me to want to pursue a career in occupational therapy.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a university and major in rehabilitation sciences.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurriculars are Junior Optimist and class officers. In Junior Optimist I’m able to help out around the community. Some of my favorite things we do are the Pumpkin Dash and the Christmas Walk. As a class officer, I’ve been elected senior class vice president. We’ve planned prom and homecoming and have decorated our hallway and float for homecoming week.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Being a part of the Student Council and setting up our homecoming pep assemblies is always a very memorable experience for me. There are a lot of things that go into homecoming week, but helping to plan the games and see every class get competitive and all enjoy themselves is the icing on the cake. I will miss helping make these weeks memorable once I graduate.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to live every moment like it is my last and to be able to look back at everything I’ve done and be proud of how far I’ve come.