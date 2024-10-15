Whiteside County man cited after colliding with two semis near Rock Falls

MORRISON — A Whiteside County man has been cited after the pickup he was driving collided with two semis Friday night west of Rock Falls.

Brian McPhillips, 32, of Rock Falls, who police initially identified as a Sterling resident, has been cited with unsafe passing and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according Whiteside County court documents.

McPhillips was driving east on U.S. 30 near Riverdale Road about 9:10 p.m. when he tried to pass a semi traveling east, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies reported McPhillips failed to complete the pass before meeting a semi traveling west.

His pickup struck the semi traveling east and then the semi traveling west before coming to rest in the south ditch.

McPhillips was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release. Details about his medical condition were not released.

He was given a notice to appear in court.

The Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance, Slim-N-Hanks Towing and Dabney Towing assisted at the scene.