Ports is a Sterling High School student of the month

STERLING — Will Ports, a senior, has been named a September student of the month at Sterling High School. He is the son of Mark and Kristin Ports and has a brother, Owen.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class that I find most engaging is Stats and Sports. Stats and Sports combines real-life statistics with sports that I enjoy. Our teacher, Mr. Penne, is great at getting the whole class engaged with one another.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: Currently, I am interning at Sterling Dental Clinic and while that is my forethought I am undecided yet on where and what to pursue following SHS. As of now, I look forward to exploring different opportunities to help discover post-graduation plans.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite extracurriculars are football and basketball. Football has taught me perseverance, dedication and teamwork. You have to keep working hard even when games are not going your way, you dedicate so much of your time to better yourself in the game and have to rely on your teammates to do your best. While participating in basketball, we host kids camps where we interact with children who are trying to better themselves in basketball. These camps have taught me the perspective of a coach/educator. Now as a student, I can see multiple perspectives which will help me in the future.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One activity that was memorable to me was when I was a student group leader at the SHS Life Skills Field Day 2024. I really enjoyed leading and encouraging these students to participate in the events. Their joy and excitement was contagious and I was proud to be a part of it.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to have a successful role in society. One that I can be proud of and look back on with great positivity knowing that I worked hard to achieve my goals.