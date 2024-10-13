Rock Falls boys second at Sterling cross country invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys cross country

Rockets second at Sterling invite: Rock Falls tallied a 79 team total, behind only Harlem’s 64. Junior Gabe Moyer (16:42.8) took seventh and senior Gunnar Damhoff (16:55.7) was 10th for the Rockets as Jeffrey Sommer, Anthony Valdivia and Christian Cid also placed in the Top 27.

Sterling (168) took seventh as senior Parker Blakeslee (17:14.3) led the team with a 22nd-place finish and Isaiah Rojop (17:19.9) was 26th.

Girls cross country

Sterling invite: Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez (19:47.4) took ninth and Kat Scott (20:12.6) was 11th for the Rockets, which took seventh at Hoover Park with a 189 team total. Sterling (144) took fifth, led by Jaz’Mya Castaneda (20:29.8) in 14th and Lillian Hauck (20:37.5) in 16th. Pleasant Valley (63) made the trip from Iowa to win the 12-team invite.

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 4-0 at Sherrard tournament: There was no official winner at the tournament, but the Panthers had a strong showing, beating Sherrard 25-16, 25-17; Peoria 25-8, 25-22; West Prairie 25-15, 25-18 and Wethersfield 29-27, 25-20. Ashlyn Johnson totaled eight aces and 28 kills and Lauren Abbott had 34 kills and six blocks. Kaylee Keegan had 102 assists for E-P.

Eastland’s Klinefelter has 31 kills at Huntley tournament: Eastland won one of five matches at the tournament, beating Johnsburg 25-9, 25-8. They took losses to Woodstock North 25-23, 25-20; Hersey 25-16, 25-13; McHenry 25-20, 25-22 and Jacobs 25-21, 25-21. Olivia Klinefelter had 31 kills and Trixie Carroll had 13 aces, 25 kills and 22 digs with five blocks. Keara Kaus had 82 assists for Eastland.

Boys soccer

Dixon 5, Riverdale 1: Dixon pulled away after leading 2-1 at halftime as Jayvian Herwig had two goals and Dylan Osmer, Jack Redell and Hayden Yingling also scored in the contest for Dixon (10-5-2). Brody Clark had the lone Riverdale (8-9) goal.

College tennis

Sauk Valley takes two: The Skyhawks hit the road to beat Madison 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 and Milwaukee Tech 25-19, 25-23, 25-10. SVCC (25-4, 17-0) was led by Lacey Eissens’ 30 kills, Tori Balma’s 35 assists and Ava Wight’s 31 digs.