Sterling man arrested on warrant accusing him of aggravated discharge of a firearm, damaging home, vehicle

STERLING – Sterling police announced Friday that they have arrested a Sterling man in connection with gunshots fired Monday night in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue.

Paul S. Cobane, 43, was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Sterling Police Department.

Sterling officers were dispatched to that area shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots, according to the release. When they arrived, officers found that a vehicle and a residence had been struck by bullets, according to the release. No other damage was found, and no one was injured.

Cobane was arrested on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Additionally, Cobane will be charged with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, police said. Cobane was taken to the Whiteside County Jail, where he will be held pending a detention hearing, according to the release.

Anyone with information or with possible video footage of the area is requested to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Sterling police were assisted at the scene by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Fire Department and Illinois State Police.