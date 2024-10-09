Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for Oct. 13 in Bureau County

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host a “Fall Color Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Lock 3 of the Hennepin Canal Mainline, corner of Illinois Route 26 and Illinois Route 29 in Bureau County. (Derek Barichello)

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host a “Fall Color Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Lock 3 of the Hennepin Canal Mainline at the corner of Routes 26 and 29 in Bureau County.

There is no fee to join the hike. Attendees are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

The hikers will meet at Lock 3 and be shuttled to Lock 6. The portion is 4.5 miles long and named Great Blue Heron. Participants do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members.

For information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.