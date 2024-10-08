Fulton boys golf advances to state as a team: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Fulton boys golf team is pictured after advancing to state as a team after placing third at the Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional. Left to right, are varsity assistant coach Ryan Voss, JV coach Kyle Jackson, Owen Van Zuiden, Chase Dykstra, Dawson Price, Jacob Voss, Braden Brennan, Zach Winkel, Evan Piercy and head coach Mitch Van Zuiden. (Photo submitted by Mitch Van Zuiden)

Boys golf

Fulton advances back to state: The Fulton boys golf team advanced to state as a team for the second year in a row after shooting a 315 at the Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Sectional, behind only last year’s state runner-up Riverdale (299) and Rockford Lutheran (312), which placed fourth at state last year. The Steamers were led by Owen Van Zuiden’s 76, which earned him a sixth-place finish. Lutheran’s Jake Guse (70) was overall medalist. Also scoring for Fulton were Jacob Voss (79), Zach Winkel (76) and Dawson Price (84). Also advancing for the Steamers are Chase Dykstra (88) and Braedan Brennan (89).

It is just the fourth time the Steamers have advanced to state as a team.

The Rams had all four scoring golfers in the Top 6 in Aidan Dorathy (74), Mason Smyser (74), Braden Janicki (75) and Blake Sutton (76).

Area individuals also advancing included Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny (78) and Forreston’s Kaden Brown (78). The last advancing individual shot a 79 as Eastland’s Braden Anderson shot an 82. Newman’s Chase Decker shot an 83 and Oregon’s Nole Campos shot an 86.

Caden Vanhorn led Erie-Prophetstown with a 90, Blake Geuns shot a 92, Parker Rangel shot a 93 and Sawyer Copeland shot a 96 as the Panthers took 11th.

Sterling’s Hubbard, Dixon’s Oros advance to state: Sterling senior Mason Hubbard qualified for state golf for the second year in a row after shooting a 77 at the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional. He shot 4-under par in his last six holes, including an eagle on the par-4 No. 16. Bryce Hartman (80) tied for 19th but did not advance for Sterling; Nick Capp shot a 95.

Dixon senior Ben Oros also shot a 77 to tie for eighth and return to state as the lone Duke to advance. Dixon (333) took eighth as a team as Brody Nicklaus and Max Kitzman shot 82s and Jack Ragan had a 93. Kye Dieterle had a 97 and Deaaron Wilson shot 102 for the Dukes.

Rock Falls senior Conner Porter shot an 86.

Girls golf

Area golfers finish seasons in Class 1A: Dixon did not have a state qualifier but they were led by a 93 by freshman Rachel Drew as she tied for 24th place at the Byron Sectional. Also scoring were Reese Dambman (97), Zoey Williams (100) and Tya Collins (110).

Michelle Naftzger led Erie-Prophetstown with a 92 to tie for 20th and Lillian McWilliams shot a 107. Oregon junior Sarah Eckhardt (94) tied for 27th and classmate Aniyah Sarver (95) was tied for 31st; Hailey-Jane Becker shot a 103 and Toni Withers had a 111 for the Hawks.

Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell (96) tied for 34th and Forreston’s Aspen McGlynn (101) tied for 48th. Eastland’s Jaden Brower shot a 103.

Class 2A Boylan Catholic Sectional: Sterling junior Emily Schwingle shot a 98 and senior Carmen Camacho shot a 110 to wrap up their golf seasons. The last advancing individual shot an 84 at the sectional.

Volleyball

Morrison 3, Newman 1: Morrison came out on top 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 in the road matchup. Lauren McClain had nine kills, three aces and six assists for the Comets (2-20-1).

Boys soccer

Sterling 7, LaSalle-Peru 1: The Golden Warriors matched a season high in scoring on senior night as coach Chris Interone recorded his 100th career win. Sterling is 7-10-1 on the season.

Dixon 2, Kewanee 1: The Dukes edged the Boilermakers at home to improve to 9-2-1 on the season. Derek Miller and Logan Grett scored goals for Dixon as Jayvian Herwig had an assist.