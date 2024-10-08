Dixon City Council backs Lee County Council on Aging on $50K grant to fund repairs at historic post office

Lee County Council on Aging is seeking a grant to help renovate parts of the Post House in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — In an effort to complete needed repairs at the old post house, 100 W. Second St. in Dixon, the Lee County Council on Aging is applying for a $50,000 grant with the support of the Dixon City Council.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a motion to provide a letter of support to the LCCOA that will be used in its application to the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program.

The grant is intended for “spaces that bring neighbors and friends together,” Mayor Glen Hughes said Monday. “I think the Lee County Council on Aging goes above and beyond that.”

T-Mobile’s grant program awards up to $50,000 for projects to build, rebuild or refresh community spaces. If awarded, the funds would be used to complete renovations of the post house, including new front doors, flooring in the community room, foundational work and exterior painting.

“I think everybody will agree that the building is rather significant to this community,” Hughes said. “The historical aspect as well as what it does for our seniors.”

The LCCOA has operated on the first floor of the building since September 1978 as a nonprofit organization providing transportation, various support services and coordinated trips and events for seniors in Lee County, according to the LLCOA. The building first opened in 1911 as Dixon’s grand post office.

In March 2000, renovations began on the second floor. It was converted into the Post House Ballroom, which is available to book for special occasions such as weddings or corporate events. All the profits are used to fund the services provided by the LCCOA, according to the LLCOA.

Through the grant program, T-Mobile has committed up to $25 million in funding through 2026 to support community projects in small towns. One example of an eligible project is the adaptive use of historic buildings as gathering spaces, according to the grant requirements.

Council member Mike Venier added “we’ve got a pretty good track record because we did win one [of these grants] previously.”

In September 2021, The Dixon: Historic Theatre was awarded a $50,000 grant through the same program to be used for restoration.

The deadline for the LCCOA to submit its application is Dec. 31.