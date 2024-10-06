Lillian Hauk leads Sterling cross country at Peoria invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Fulton goes 4-0-1 at Sterling invite: The Steamers edged Sterling 25-20, 29-31, 16-14; topped Dixon 25-12, 19-25, 15-12 and tied Erie-Prophetstown 22-25, 25-22. Fulton also beat Pecatonica 25-23, 25-21 and Sterling JV 25-9, 25-9. Miraya Pessman led Fulton with 45 kills, Brianne Brennan had 64 assists, Jada Schaver had six aces and Reese Germann had 59 digs.

Boys cross country

Peterson leads Sterling at Peoria invite: Micah Peterson finished in 18:50.7 to place 215th and lead Sterling’s four runners at the 34-team invite. Finn Richards of Benet won the race in 14:22.6.

Moyer 10th at Freeport invite: Gabe Moyer of Rock Falls ran a 16:23.5 to place 10th at the Pretzels invite, where the Rockets took third with a 106 tally. Harlem (73) won the invite and Winnebago (78) was runner-up. Gunnar Damhoff (16:45.95) was also 15th for the Rockets. Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez (16:48.95) took 17th.

Girls cross country

Hauck leads Sterling at Peoria invite: Sterling freshman Lillian Hauck finished in 44th with a 19:31.0 to lead Sterling as Jaz’Mya Castaneda (19:34.6) wasn’t far behind, placing 48th. Zoe Carter of Normal U-High won the race in 16:54.2.

Kat Scott leads Rock Falls at Freeport invite: Scott ran a 19:34.1 to place 11th as Reese Kohnle of Rockford Boylan Catholic won the race in 17:54.62. Oregon’s Jillian Hammer (21:03.8) was 17th and Ella Dannhorn (21:18.33) was 20th for the Hawks, which placed fifth as a team. Eastland’s Adelle Wilkinson (23:39.43) was 42nd.

Boys soccer

Morris 4, Dixon 1: The Dukes, coming off clinching the Big Northern Conference title last week, fell short on the road after six shots on goal. They are 8-4-2 this season.

Girls swimming

Sterling second at UT Sprint Invite: Sterling tallied 253 points to take second to Rock Island (280) at the invite which features only shorter distances. In the 100 yard medley relay, Kate Austin, Madison Austin, Hazel Pham and Sammie Knox won in 59.11; those four also won the 200 free relay in 1:51.44. Kate Austin also won the 150 freestyle (1:40.95); Knox won the 100 IM (1:07.2) and 250 free (2:48.18); Pham won the 50 free (26.19) and 50 fly (28.72) and Madison Austin won the 100 free (57.25) and 50 free (34.95).

Morrison (180) took third as Paige LaShelle took third in the 100 free and Kiera Ary was runner-up in the 250 free.