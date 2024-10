STERLING — Christ Lutheran School will hold its fall pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12, at the school, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling.

The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, applesauce, and juice or coffee. Cost is a suggested donation of $8.

For more information, contact Christ Lutheran School Boosters at clsboosters61081@gmail.com. For more information on Christ Lutheran School, visit www.christlutheranschool.com.