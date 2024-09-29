Dixon golfer Ben Oros wins Sterling Invitational in playoffs: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Dixon’s Oros tops Sterling’s Hubbard in playoff: Riverdale won the 53rd Annual Sterling Invitational with a 312, Sterling (335) was runner-up and Dixon (336) took third at Emerald Hill.

Sterling’s Mason Hubbard and Dixon’s Ben Oros each fired a 1-over 73 before Oros came out on top to earn individual medalist after a playoff. Sterling’s Bryce Hartman (82) took 12th.

Volleyball

Polo edges Milledgeville at home tourney: Polo won its home tournament via points against tiebreaker, edging the Missiles 106-108 after both teams went 8-0 in the set play format.

Bridget Call had 32 kills for the Marcos, Brylee Laskowski had 39 assists, Grace Miatke had 28 digs, Camrynn Jones had 18 aces and Laynie Mandrell had six blocks.

Milledgeville swept East Dubuque, Dakota, Amboy and Ashton-Franklin Center. Hannah Foster (five aces, 22 digs) led Milledgeville with 32 kills and Kendra Kingsby (five aces, 22 digs) added 22 kills. Brinley Hackbarth led the Missiles with seven aces and 38 assists.

Sterling wins Reed-Custer Invitational: The Golden Warriors beat Morris in the semifinals and defeated Hall in the championship to bring home some hardware.

Boys cross country

Dixon wins Rock River Run: Aaron Conderman (16:09.3) led the Dukes with a third-place finish and Dean Geiger (16:25.4) took ninth as Dixon won the team title with a 66 tally, ahead of Yorkville (80) and Kaneland (155). Rock Falls (163) was fifth and Sterling (190) was seventh.

Westin Conatser (16:40.1) was 15th for Dixon, Keegan Shirley (16:44.1) was 19th and Averick Wiseman (16:48.0) was 20th.

Gabe Moyer (16:36.6) led Rock Falls with a 14th-place finish and Charles Johnson (17:07.5) led Sterling in 25th.

Girls cross country

Rock Falls’ Hernandez takes second: Rock Falls senior Ariel Hernandez took second at the Rock River Run, clocking a 19:06.8 as runner-up behind Sandwich’s Sundara Weber (18:02.4). Yorkville (37) won the team title and Dixon (185) was fourth. Sterling (231) took eighth, Rock Falls (273) was 10th.

Kamryn Rogers (20:12.3) led Dixon with a 14th-place finish and Daniela Lovett (20:52.5) was 18th. Lillian Hauck (21:00.5) took 20th to lead Sterling and Jaz’Mya Castaneda (21:18.8) was 25th.

Girls swimming

Sterling takes fourth at Freeport invite: Byron won the Pretzel Invite with 403 points, ahead of Freeport (287), Guilford (253), Rockford (206) and Sterling (206). Morrison’s individuals tallied 32 points.

Individually, Sterling’s Sammie Knox took second in the 200 IM and third in the 500, Madison Austin won the 50 free and was runner-up in the 100 free and Hazel Pham took third in the 100 butterfly. Kate Austin, Pham, Knox and Madison Austin also paired to win the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Boys soccer

Freeport 4, Dixon 1: Dixon fell to 7-2-2 after the road loss.

College volleyball

Sauk Valley wins two: The Skyhawks improved to 20-4 after beating South Suburban 25-16, 25-6, 25-15 and St. Ambrose JV 25-19, 25-21, 25-17. Tori Balma led SVCCC with 41 kills, Lacey Eissens had 26 kills, Denali Stonitsch had 32 assists and Ava Wight had 27 digs.