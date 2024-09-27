Dixon students named to Southern New Hampshire University summer president’s list

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its president’s list for the summer 2024 semester.
The list honors full-time undergraduate students with a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher. The students also must earn 12 credits during the 16-week or paired 8-week summer, winter or spring, and fall semesters.
Students from the Sauk Valley area named to the president’s list include:
- Matthew Linder of Dixon
- Anna Zentmyer of Dixon
- Kody Durdan of Dixon
- Robyn Simmons of Dixon
- Kaitlyn Kelly of Milledgeville
- Bobbie Rios of Ohio
- Trevor Hegge of Rochelle
- Abby Dall of Rochelle