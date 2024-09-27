September 27, 2024
Shaw Local
Dixon students named to Southern New Hampshire University summer president’s list

By Shaw Local News Network
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its president’s list for the summer 2024 semester.

The list honors full-time undergraduate students with a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher. The students also must earn 12 credits during the 16-week or paired 8-week summer, winter or spring, and fall semesters.

Students from the Sauk Valley area named to the president’s list include:

  • Matthew Linder of Dixon
  • Anna Zentmyer of Dixon
  • Kody Durdan of Dixon
  • Robyn Simmons of Dixon
  • Kaitlyn Kelly of Milledgeville
  • Bobbie Rios of Ohio
  • Trevor Hegge of Rochelle
  • Abby Dall of Rochelle
