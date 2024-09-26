Sterling’s Schwingle took fifth to earn All-Big 6 First Team: Sauk Valley Roundup

Sterling's Emily Schwingle competes at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Quincy. She took fifth individually. (Photo contributed by Matt Schuckman)

Girls golf

Schwingle leads Sterling at Big 6 Meet: Sterling junior Emily Schwingle placed fifth at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn first-team all-conference as the Golden Warriors took third with a 398. Moline (373) was team champion, and Geneseo (378) was runner-up, with Rock Island and Quincy tying for fourth with a 419. Alleman and Galesburg had only individuals competing.

Moline’s Haley Robertson carded an 85 to earn overall medalist. Geneseo’s Keely Roberts (89) was runner-up. Galesburg’s Cora Johnson (90) and Geneseo’s Olivia Seei (90) tied for third.

Also scoring for Sterling were Deyanie Alfaro (97), who finished 12th to earn a spot on the All-Big 6 Second Team. Carmen Camacho (103) took 18th, and Toni Martinez (106) took 20th for Sterling.

Forreston’s McGlynn runner-up at NUIC: Galena fired a 440 to take the team title at Park Hills with Pearl City (457) runner-up. West Carroll (472) took third, and Eastland (497) was fifth among six schools fielding teams.

Sarah Winter of River Ridge shot an 87 to earn overall medalist, and Forreston’s Aspen McGlynn (95) was runner-up. Eastland’s Jaden Brower (97) took third, and Kaya Vanmatre (110) tied for ninth with West Carroll’s Corinne Krontz.

Pearl City’s Marley Joseph (103) took sixth, and Elizabeth Dinderman (116) was 13th.

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker (113) took 12th, and Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell (116) was 13th.

Grace Monaco (17) led Polo with a 117 to tie for 15th with Pearl City’s Krista Woodley.

Dixon second at Big Northern meet: Rockford Lutheran (369) won the conference meet at Timber Pointe, just ahead of runner-up Dixon (374). Byron (401) was third, and Oregon (413) took fourth. Stillman Valley’s Amelia Dunseth (84) was overall medalist one stroke ahead of Lutheran’s Ella Pieschel. Rachel Drew’s 88 led Dixon, taking fifth, and Reese Dambman (90) was sixth.

Aniyah Sarver (92) took seventh to lead Oregon, with Sarah Eckhard (96) also in the top 10. Zoey Williams (96) tied for ninth for Dixon and Kiana Olalde (100) 11th.

The Dixon HS girls golf team is pictured after placing second at the Big Northern Conference meet on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Timber Pointe Golf Course in Poplar Grove. (Photo contributed by Dixon High School)

Erie-Prophetstown 192, Orion 221: E-P’s Michelle Naftzger (45) was medalist at Oakwood Country Club. Izzy Johnston (45), Lillian McWilliams (48) and Ava Grawe (50) also scored for the Panthers. Reagan Hammes shot a 59 to lead Newman’s three individuals.

Boys golf

Riverdale 154, Erie-Prophetstown 169: Riverdale’s Blake Sutton (36) was medalist as the Rams finished 11-0. Sutton also sank his second hole-in-one of the season. Caden Vanhorn was runner-up with a 38 for the Panthers, followed by Parker Rangel (42), Blake Geuns (43) and Sawyer Copeland (46).

Galesburg 165, Sterling 170: At Emerald Hill, Mason Hubbard led Sterling with a 38 to earn medalist, ahead of runner-up Bryce Hartman (41), Eli Penne (44) and Maurice Delacruz (47).

Girls tennis

Dixon 4, Princeton 1: Dixon’s Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes swept singles in the dual win. Brooklyn Arjes/Rachel Lance won No. 1 doubles in straight sets and Arielle Tefiku/Jenna Mustapha also swept No. 2 doubles. Dixon’s Lily Herrera/Joely Ortgieson were edged 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-5 in No. 3 doubles.

Boys soccer

Oregon 3, Pecatonica 1: Cruz Hernandez had two goals, and Irvin Acosta had another in the Hawks’ win as Oregon improved to 7-7-2, 2-4.

College volleyball

Sauk Valley 3, Kishwaukee 0: The Skyhawks (17-4) won 25-14, 25-9, 25-3 Tuesday led by Lacey Eissens’ 12 kills.