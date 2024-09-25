Fulton’s Jada Schaver has 6 aces in sweep: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Byron 2, Oregon 1: The Hawks fell 22-25, 29-27, 25-17 as Anna Stender led Oregon with six aces, 21 assists and six kills. Madi Shaffer had 15 digs, and Grace Tremble added 14 digs and seven kills for Oregon.

Hall 2, Newman 0: Hall won 25-22, 25-18 as Newman fell to 2-12 and 0-5 in the Three Rivers East. Brooklyn Smith had two kills, an ace, six assists and four digs for the Comets.

Fulton 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: The Steamers won 25-8, 25-11 as Chloe Wilkin led the team with five kills. Jada Schaver had six aces.

Eastland 2, Polo 0: Eastland won 25-18, 25-12 to improve to 14-2, 4-0 as Trixie Carroll had 10 kills and three blocks.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 1: The Panthers came back to win 22-25, 25-20, 25-21. Lauren Abbott had 13 kills, and Ashlyn Johnson (three aces) provided 12 kills and two blocks for the Panthers. Kaylee Keegan pushed 29 assists for E-P.

Pecatonica 2, Forreston 0: Forreston fell 25-18, 25-13 as Jaiden Schneiderman led the team with nine kills.

Amboy 2, Morrison 0: The Clippers won 25-23, 25-20.

Boys golf

Forreston 173, Dakota 179: Dakota’s Beckett Flynn shot a 40 to earn medalist at Sunset Golf Course. Forreston’s Kaden Brown (41) was runner-up. Kendall Erdmann (43), Darin Greenfield (43) and Aspen McGlynn (46) also scored for Forreston.

Du-Pec 211, West Carroll 234: Du-Pec’s Riley Miller earned medalist with a 48 at Sandburr Run. Thomas Krontz’s 54 led WC as the third-best score of the dual.

Girls golf

E-P 187, Rockridge 187, Ridgewood 194: Gracie Russell’s 36 earned medalist for Ridgewood at Highland Springs. E-P’s Isabella Johnston and Michelle Naftzger led the Panthers with 45s.

Girls swimming

Sterling 107, United Township 47: The Golden Warriors won all 12 events in the dual, as Madison Austin, Sammie Knox and Hazel Pham each swam on four wins. Austin won the 50-yard freestyle (25.83) and 100 freestyle (56.35), also joining Kate Austin, Pham and Knox to win the 200 free relay (1:53.37) and 400 free relay (4:04.74). Pham had individual wins in the 100 butterfly (1:06.12) and 200 free (2:13.31), and Knox won the 200 individual medley (2:27.86) and 500 free (5:53.06).

Women’s golf

Illinois State Senior Women’s Amateur Championship results: The event took place on Sept. 16-18 at South Side Country Club in Decatur, with three area women, all representing Timber Creek, competing. Patty Head shot a net score of 235, good for second low net in flight one; Kristie Pultorak was third low net in flight one with a 238; and Mimi Boysen was first low net in flight three with a 130 as the low net champion of the field.