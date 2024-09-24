State Rep. Fritts names 2023-2024 Educator of the Year award winner

From left are Challand Middle School Principal Elizabeth Engstrom, State Rep. Brad Fritts, Ben Snow, and former Challand Middle School Principal Lindsy Stumpenhorst. (Photo provided by the office of State Rep. Fritts )

DIXON — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, recently named Ben Snow as the recipient of the 2023-2024 Educator of the Year Award.

Snow is a social studies teacher at Challand Middle School in Sterling.

The Educator of the Year is an award recently created by Fritts. School districts can nominate teachers who go above and beyond for students.

”After careful consideration of all nominees, Mr. Snow stood out for his remarkable dedication, innovation, and mentorship in his role as a middle school social studies teacher,” Fritts said. ”I am grateful for Mr. Snow’s commitment to education and his positive influence on our students and community.”

Snow received an Illinois House of Representatives certificate at one of his classes.

“In the wake of the negative climate surrounding public education, I am truly excited to recognize one of the best educators our district has to offer,” Fritts said. “There are so many excellent teachers within our communities who give their all to enriching the education of their students. This new annual award will shine some light on the educators who deserve to be recognized for all they do. I look forward to continuing this award and highlighting more amazing educators in the future.”

