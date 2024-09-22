Sterling’s Hubbard birdies third playoff hole to win in Freeport: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Dixon boys golf team is pictured after winning the Salley Wessels tournament in Mt. Morris on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at Sunset Golf Course. The team shot a 328. (Photo submitted by Lee Eastman)

Boys golf

Dixon wins Salley Wessels tournament: The Dukes tallied a 328 team score to place first at Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris. Ben Oros and Max Kitzman shared medalist honors for Dixon with 79s, Brody Nicklaus shot an 82 to take fifth and Deaaron Wilson had an 88. Erie-Prophetstown shot a 344 to place fourth, followed by Forreston (361), Oregon (367) and Polo (433).

Forreston’s Kaden Brown (81) took fourth and Oregon’s Jackson Messenger (85) took 13th.

Sterling’s Hubbard wins Freeport invite: It took a three-hole playoff among three golfers, but Sterling senior Mason Hubbard came out on top with a birdie on the third playoff hole. He shot a 78 to force the playoff as Sterling took fifth as a team. Bryce Hartman shot an 88, Nick Capp had an 87 and Maurice Delacruz had a 93 for the Golden Warriors. Rockford Boylan Catholic won the tournament with a 332.

Girls golf

Sarver leads Oregon: Oregon shot a 379 to place 11th overall and second among schools in Class 1A at the Rockford Guilford Invitational. Aniyah Sarver’s 85 led the team, good for 18th place.

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown wins Pearl City tournament: The Panthers swept East Dubuque, Ashton-Franklin Center, Hiawatha and Polo, before beating Pearl City 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 in the championship match. Jamie Neumiller led Erie-Prophetstown with nine aces and had 29 kills at the tournament, Lauren Abbott had 35 kills and seven blocks and Kaylee Keegan had 96 assists.

Fulton goes 1-2 at Clinton tournament: Fulton beat Central DeWitt 21-15, 21-14; lost to Solon 18-21, 24-22, 15-11 and lost to Wilton 25-14, 25-16. Chloe Wilkin (four blocks) led the team with 15 kills and Miraya Pessman (24 assists, 18 digs) had 13 with a team-high nine aces. Brianne Brennan added 22 assists and seven digs and Reese Germann had 41 digs.

Boys cross country

Sterling’s Schmidt runner-up in Geneseo: In the senior boys race at the Geneseo invite, Sterling’s Aalin Schmidt clocked a 16:38.2 to take runner-up to Geneseo’s Dylan Gehl (16:08.5). Anthony Valdivia (17:09.4) took third and Christian Cid (17:22.4) was fifth for Rock Falls. Sterling’s Parker Blakeslee (17:31.1) was sixth for Sterling.

In the junior boys race, Gabe Moyer (16:49.6) was fourth for Rock Falls and Sterling ‘s Charles Johnson (17:10.2) was fifth.

Girls cross country

Rock Falls’ Hernandez wins Geneseo invite: Ariel Hernandez ran a 19:31 to win the senior girls race for Rock Falls by over a minute, and Kat Scott (20:11.7) was runner-up in the juniors race for the Rockets.

Boys soccer

Oregon 9, Sandwich 2: Steven Guardado scored a whopping five goals and added an assist in the win for the Hawks (6-6-2, 2-3). Jackson Caposey also scored twice and Irvin Acosta and Aiden Hammer each scored Oregon goals. Deryk Withers had four saves.

Freeport 1, Sterling 0: Sterling dropped their fifth match in six games after the road loss. The Golden Warriors are 4-7-1.

Girls tennis

Sterling wins tennis invite: Sterling took first among eight teams with 29 points on its home courts, edging Harlem (28) by one point. Ellie Aitken went 3-0 to win the No. 1 singles bracket after beating Harlem’s Mia Besovic 10-5 in the title match. Fareeda Alkhalaf was also 3-0 to take No. 2 singles. In No. 2 doubles, Avery Moran/Sadie Hendrix were second and Christina Mata/Emma Pham took third in No. 1 doubles.

Newman tallied17 points as a team to tie for fourth as Harlem was runner-up with nine points. Newman’s Emmy Burger won the third-place match 10-4 over DeKalb’s Jolie Ni.

Dixon’s Arjes reaches third-place match: The Dunlap invite did not finish due to rain, but not before Dixon’s Addison Arjes reached the third-place match in No. 2 singles. She swept her first match 6-0, 6-0 before falling in the semifinals.

College tennis

McHenry 7, Sauk Valley 2: Riley Dunn had SVCC’s lone singles win at No. 5, also pairing with Laurel Chavera to win No. 3 doubles, 8-0.