Letter: Our wetlands are at risk, support the Wetlands Protections Act

It’s prime bird-watching time as millions of birds come through Illinois on their trips south. I’m prepared to spend as much time as possible in our great outdoors this season, visiting the places that birds love.

If nature calls to you too, you might be concerned to know that our wetlands are at risk. Illinois has lost 90% of its wetlands since the 1880s. Many of Illinois’ wetlands are without state-level protections, leaving them vulnerable to destruction.

Wetlands provide habitat to our community’s wildlife. Many of our birds cannot make it to their southern breeding grounds unless they have wetlands to stop at along the way to eat and rest. Wetlands are also important breeding grounds come spring. For state-endangered birds like the American Bittern the availability of wetlands can be a matter of life or death.

Wetlands are also hugely important for people. They store water to keep us safe from flooding, help keep our water clean, and offer opportunities for recreation to enrich our lives. Wetlands are remarkable resources, and it’s in our best interest to protect them.

The Wetlands Protections Act would protect many of Illinois’ wetlands, so that they can continue to benefit wildlife and communities across Illinois. I urge those in Illinois’ statehouse to cosponsor and vote yes for the Wetlands Protection Act.

Teresa Smith, Dixon, president of the Northwest Illinois Audubon Society