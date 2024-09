WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Caleb Drew and Zaina Rumbolz-Zeigler of Sterling recently received their white coats during the Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences white coat ceremony.

The university had 438 students graduate from five health care programs.

Rumbolz-Zeigler earned a podiatric medicine doctorate. Drew received a physician assistant studies master’s degree. The white coat ceremony represents the start of a student’s medical education to become a health care provider.