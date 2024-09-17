Sterling’s Hubbard third at Mark Rolfing Cup: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Volleyball

Dixon 2, Princeton 0: The Duchesses won 25-22, 25-20. Makenzie Toms led the way with three kills, four blocks, four digs and two aces. Leah Carlson led Dixon with six kills and seven assists.

Boys golf

Hubbard leads Sterling: Sterling senior Mason Hubbard shot a 74 to tie for the third-best score of the Mark Rolfing Cup at Kishwaukee Country Club, where the Golden Warriors took eighth.

Geneva (297) won, followed by Burlington Central (297) and Moline (303). Moline’s Isaac Rumler shot a 64, as six players tied for runner-up with 73s. Also scoring for Sterling were Bryce Hartman (81), Maurice Delacruz (92) and Eli Penne (97).

Fulton 143, Dakota 173: Fulton’s Jacob Voss (32) earned medalist, and Owen Van Zuiden (35) was runner-up on their home course as the Steamers improved to 10-0. Dawson Price shot a 36, and Zach Winkel and Braeden Brennan each shot 40s on senior day.

Princeton 174, Newman 177, Orion 193: Newman’s Chase Decker earned medalist with a 39 as Princeton won the triangular. Liam Nicklaus (42), Garet Wolfe (47) and Michael Morse (49) also scored for the Comets.

Forreston 166, Oregon 196, Polo 221: Forreston’s Kaden Brown (37) earned medalist, and Kendall Erdmann (41) was runner-up in the triangular win at Silver Ridge. Darin Greenfield and Brendan Greenfield each shot 44s for Forreston. Nole Campos led Oregon with a 48. Cooper Dawson led Polo with a 50.

East Dubuque 166, West Carroll 210: Thomas Krontz’s 46 led the Thunder. Devon Lawson (53) had a personal best at Lacoma Golf Course. Max Knuth (54) and Lucas Bentley (57) also scored for WC (0-11).

Girls golf

Erie 191, St. Bede 216, Newman 231, Bureau Valley 267: Isabella Johnston (43) was medalist for E-P in the win, with Michelle Naftzger (45) also runner-up. Lillian McWilliams (51) and Ava Grawe (52) also scored for E-P. Reagan Hammes led Newman with a 54, and Lauryn Francque had a 55 for the Comets.

West Carroll 247, Eastland 256: Eastland’s Jaden Brower earned medalist with a 50 at Sandburr Run, and WC’s Corinne Krontz (54) was runner-up. Eastland’s Ava Parkinson (58) had the third-best score, and Riley Runions (63) was fourth for the Thunder (3-6).

Oregon 200, Polo 268: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver (45) was medalist. Aniyah Sarver (50) was runner-up at Silver Ridge Golf Course. Toni Withers (51) and Hailey-Jane Becker (54) also scored for Oregon (7-2, 6-1). Elsa Monaco and Grace Monaco both shot 57s for Polo.

Boys soccer

Genoa Kingston 3, Oregon 1: Steven Guardado had the lone goal off a Diego Hernandez assist for Oregon (3-6-2) in the loss.

Dixon 5, Rockford Christian 1: Five different players scored for the Dukes (4-1-2, 3-1) in the win, as Jack Redell, Quinn Flanagan, Logan Grett, Hayden Yingling and Cameron Foulker found the net.

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Rochelle 0: The Duchesses improved to 11-2 after the sweep. Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes did not drop a game in singles. Also sweeping their matches in doubles were Rachel Lance/Brooklyn Arjes, Jenna Mustapha/Arielle Tefiku and Lily Herrera/Joely Ortgieson.

Sterling 9, Kewanee 0: On senior day, sweeping their matches in singles were Ellie Aitken, Emma Pham, Fareeda Alkhalaf, Caylee Lyons, Christina Mata and McKenzie Dir. Sterling’s doubles wins came from Avery Moran/Sadie Hendrix, Ellie Rosengren/Mary Kirchoff and Lisandra Calderon/Adamari Gutierrez.

College volleyball

Sauk Valley ranked No. 11: The Skyhawks (13-4) are up three spots to 11th in the latest NJCAA DII volleyball rankings this week. They won four matches over the weekend at the Heartland Invite, including beating No. 11 Illinois Central in five sets. Leaders for SVCC were Ava Wight (66 digs, eight aces), Lacey Eissens (56 kills) and Tori Balma (73 assists).