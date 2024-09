STERLING — The Sterling police and fire departments will partner with Mike Sprague State Farm to host a car seat inspection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Sterling Fire Department substation.

Admission to the event is free.

Certified technicians will provide attendees with child car and booster seats installation. The technicians also will inspect installed car seats.

The substation is located at 1510 E. Lynn Blvd. in Sterling.

For more information, call 815-632-6613.