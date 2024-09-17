Fulton’s 10th Avenue park gets new name

Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens (third from left) gets ready to cut the ribbon Sept. 10 at the grand opening of the newly renovated Fulton Friendship Park. (Anakin Weston)

FULTON — Fulton’s renovated park on 10th Avenue officially opened to the public Sept. 10 during a ceremony that drew in a large crowd.

The newly refurbished park, originally called 10th Avenue Park or School Park, has been under construction for the past few months. City officials unveiled the new name of the park that day as Fulton Friendship Park: “Where new friendships are made and relationships are fostered.”

The new park is Americans with Disability Act-compliant, has new concrete walking paths, a new water fountain, a new concrete basketball court and matting under the playground equipment.

Jackie Wilkin, 4th Ward alderwoman who spoke at the ceremony, thanked the donors and organizations that made the construction possible. In particular, she thanked the Timken Foundation, which donated $100,000.

The new name of the park stems from a competition hosted by the community and Fulton’s Park and Rec program.

“And we want to thank you, the community, who helped send in 60 submissions for the name,” Wilkin said.

The name Fulton Friendship Park was chosen to honor the history of the park and the school district it came from.

“Since the equipment opened in June, the park has been packed,” Wilkin said. “New friendships are being made daily. It’s our hope that this community space will be a site for developing friendships for years to come.”

After the ribbon-cutting, park guests were treated to hot dogs, chips and ice cream.