Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez takes 24th at Detweiller Park: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 14

Erie-Prophetstown golfer Blake Geuns is pictured after tying for the sixth-best score, a 79, at Kewanee's Boiler Invite. (Photo submitted by Tom Rickels)

Volleyball

Eastland first, Rock Falls takes third: Eastland went 5-0 to win the Byron Invite on Saturday after defeating Pecatonica 27-25, 25-19 in the championship. Eastland beat Fulton 25-29, 25-21 in the semifinal and also beat Genoa Kingston 2-0; Belvedere 2-0 and Ottawa 2-1. Trixie Carroll (six aces) led the team with 66 kills, Vanessa Allen (six blocks) had six aces and Keara Kaus had 108 assists for Eastland (12-2).

The Rockets (8-7) went 2-1 in pool play at the Byron Invite, falling 2-1 to Pearl City, beating Milledgeville 2-1 and Winnebago 2-0. In tournament play, they lost 25-16, 25-18 to Pecatonica and beat Fulton 25-20, 18-25, 25-8. Kaltrina Lecaj led the team with 31 kills and Miley Bickett had 76 assists and 43 digs.

Miraya Pessman led Fulton, which went 3-2, with 34 kills at the tournament and Reese Germann had eight aces and 54 digs.

Milledgeville also went 3-2 as Kendra Kingsby had 31 kills and six aces.

Boys golf

Fulton wins Kewanee invite: The Steamers continued their winnings ways, shooting a 308 to take first among 18 teams at the Boiler Invite. Hall (317) was runner-up and Bureau Valley (319) took third. Hall’s Landen Plym shot a 70 to earn medalist, with BV’s Wyatt Novotny (71) runner-up and Fulton’s Jacob Voss (74) in third. Zach Winkel (76) took fifth, Owen Van Zuiden (79) and Dawson Price tied for sixth for the Steamers.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Blake Geuns also shot a 79 as the Panthers took ninth.

Girls golf

E-P takes fourth at Stillman Valley invite: Isabella Johnston and Lillian McWilliams each shot 98s to lead the Panthers and tie for eighth. Michelle Naftzger (102) and Ava Grawe (116) also scored for E-P.

Corinne Krontz shot a personal record 121 in 18 holes as the Thunder shot 520 as a team to take eighth. Emma Randecker shot a 126 and Caitlyn Stingley shot a 136 in their first 18 hole tournament for West Carroll and Riley Runions also had a PR of 137 in 18 holes.

Boys cross country

Dixon 7th at Detweiller Park: Dixon was the top local finisher in the 2A race at the First to the Finish Invite at Detweiller Park, led by Averick Wiseman’s 21st-place finish in 15:36.1. Aaron Conderman (15:46, 31st) and Keegan Shirley (16:06.1, 49th) were also in the Top 50 for the Dukes.

Sterling senior Aalin Schmidt clocked a 15:53.6 to lead the team with a 41st-place finish as Sterling took 19th. Charles Johnson (16:19.1, 66th) was Sterling’s second-best finisher.

Oregon took 44th among 52 teams in 1A, led by Daniel Gonzalez’s 62nd-place finish in a personal record 16:44.9.

Girls cross country

Rock Falls’ Hernandez leads locals: Rock Falls senior Ariel Hernandez (18:43.7, 24th) was the top local finisher in the 2A race at the First to the Finish Invite at Detweiller Park. Kat Scott (19:13.4) took 36th for the Rockets, which were 33rd as a team.

Kamryn Rogers (19:20.2) led Dixon, which took 32nd, with a 38th-place finish.

Sterling took 36th in the 2A race as freshman Lillian Hauck led the team with an 87-place finish in 20:26.9. Sterling sophomore Jaz’Mya Castaneda (21:27.5) took 159th.

Oregon took 36th among 40 teams in the 1A race, led by freshman Jillian Hammer (21:33.8, 127th).

Boys soccer

Dixon 1, Alleman 1: The Dukes settled for a draw on the road. They are 3-1-2 on the season.