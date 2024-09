DIXON – Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center is collecting pajamas for children.

Starting this week through Dec. 2, Shining Star will accept donations of new kids’ and teens’ pajamas, sizes 3T to adult medium, girls and boys. Pajamas will be given out to kids and teenagers for the holiday season and when attending child/teenager forensic interviews.

Donations can be dropped off at Shining Star, 215 E. First St., Suite 110, Dixon.