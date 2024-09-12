Sterling’s Emily Schwingle earns medalist: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 11

Volleyball

Eastland 2, Amboy 0: Eastland won 25-15, 25-22 to improve to 7-2, 2-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. Olivia Klinefelter (two aces) had 16 kills and Trixie Carroll had 13. Keara Kaus had 36 assists

Boys golf

Mendota 172, Newman 175: Chase Decker’s 40 earned medalist for the Comets as Liam Nicklaus (44), Michael Morse (45) and Garet Wolfe (46) also scored for Newman.

Rockford Lutheran 144, Rock Falls 184: Conner Porter’s 44 led the Rockets with Lucas Porter (45), Logan Williamson (47) and Carter Hunter (48) also scoring for RF. Joey Luna shot a 34 for medalist for Lutheran.

Dixon 174, Stillman Valley 186: Dixon was led by Max Kitzman (41), Deaaron Wilson (43), Ben Oros (45) and Brody Nicklaus (45) at Prairie View.

Princeton 174, Erie-Prophetstown 181, Monmouth-Roseville 196: Blake Geuns was runner-up and led E-P with a 40, followed by Sawyer Copeland (45), Gavin VanDyke (48) and Dane Ryan (48). Princeton’s Luke Smith (39) was medalist.

Dakota 175, Warren 193, Amboy 197: Carson Barlow’s 45 led Amboy at Shady Oaks.

Girls golf

Sterling 199, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 212: Emily Schwingle’s 41 earned medalist for Sterling at Wolf Hollow Golf Course. Carman Camacho (52), Devanie Alfaro (52) and Dasie Lewis (54) also scored for Sterling.

Dixon 211, Stillman Valley 223: Reese Dambman led Dixon with a 46 at Prairie View, where Stillman Valley’s Amelia Dunseth (40) earned medalist. Zoey Williams (57), Rachel Drew (49) and Kiana Olalde (59) scored for Dixon. Tya Collins also shot a 59.

Erie-Prophetstown 198, Mercer County 213, Princeton 225: E-P’s Isabella Johnston earned medalist with a 46 and Lillian McWilliams (49) took third. Michelle Naftzger (51) and Ava Grawe (53) also scored for the Panthers.

Girls swimming

Moline 107, Sterling 78: Sterling’s Madison Austin won the 50 freestyle (25.95) and 100 free (55.68), Presley Winters (216.40) won diving and Hazel Pham won the 100 butterfly (1:05.31) in the road dual.

Late Tuesday

College volleyball

Sauk Valley 3, Black Hawk 0: SVCC won 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 to improve to 9-4 and 3-0 in the Arrowhead Conference. Lacey Eissens led the team with 12 kills and Jess Johns had 13 digs and seven kills. Tori Balma had 17 assists and Ava Wight added 12.