Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for Sept. 15

GENESEO – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next “Hike the Hennepin” event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lock 25 of the Hennepin Canal Mainline, 2227 N. Howard School Road, Geneseo.

There is no fee to join the hike. Attendees are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Lock 25 and be shuttled to Bridge 41. The portion is 4.5 miles long and named Red Fox. Participants do not need to be Friends of the Hennepin Canal members.

For information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.