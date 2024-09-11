Fulton boys golf sets school record: Sauk Valley roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 10

Pictured is the Fulton boys golf team. The Steamers set the school's record 9-hole record in a 142-171 dual win over Forreston at Fulton Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo submitted by Mitch Van Zuiden)

Boys golf

Fulton sets record: The Steamers beat Forreston 142-171 at Fulton Country Club on Tuesday, as Owen Van Zuiden earned medalist with a 32. The 142 total breaks a previous school record of 143 from 2011.

Also scoring for Fulton (9-0, 5-0) were Jacob Voss (38), Zach Winkel (37) and Dawson Price (35). Braden Brennan (46) and Evan Piercy (49) also competed for Fulton.

For Forreston, Kaden Brown (41), Daylen Rahn (42), Kendall Erdmann (44) and Aspen McGlynn (44) scored.

Newman 176, Erie-Prophetstown 183, Sherrard 200: Chase Decker’s 39 led the way for the Comets in the triangular win at Sherrard. Garet Wolfe (45), Michael Morse (46) and Liam Nicklaus (46) also scored for Newman.

Rockford Christian 156, Oregon 189: Oregon’s Jackson Messenger fired a 39 for runner-up at Rockford Country Club as the Hawks fell to 7-4, 4-3.

Mendota 175, Rock Falls 194: Conner Porter’s 43 led the Rockets (6-5) in the dual loss. Lucas Porter shot a 46 for runner-up for Rock Falls.

Mendota’s Grady Jones (40) earned medalist.

Girls golf

Oregon 219, Rockford Christian 237: Sarah Eckhard’s 43 earned medalist for Oregon in the road win. Aniyah Sarver was runner-up with a 50 for Oregon (5-2, 5-1).

Erie-Prophetstown 187, Riverdale 233, West Carroll 251: Michelle Naftzger’s 44 led the Panthers in the home triangular win. Isabella Johnson (47), Lillian McWilliams (48) and Ava Grawe (48) also scored for the Panthers.

Corinne Krontz (61) led WC.

Volleyball

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Newman 0: The Panthers won 25-19, 25-11, and the Comets fell to 2-8 and 0-3 in the TRAC East. Lauren McClain led Newman with eight kills and an ace. Kaylee Keegan led E-P with four aces, 13 assists and eight digs. Lauren Abbott led E-P with seven kills.

Fulton 2, Morrison 0: The Steamers won 25-23, 25-20, as Chloe Wilkin, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman each had three kills.

Eastland 2, Milledgeville 0: Eastland won 25-20, 25-17, as the Missiles fell to 3-1 and 0-1 in the NUIC South. Hannah Foster and Kendra Kingsby each had five kills for Milledgeville.

Trixie Carroll led Eastland (6-2, 1-0) with 12 kills and two aces.

Polo 2, AFC 0: Polo won 25-16, 25-15, as Bridget Call’s 11 kills and 10 digs led the team. Grace Miatke had three aces and eight digs for Polo.

Stockton 2, West Carroll 0: Stockton won 25-13, 25-12, as Taylor Haas led the team with five kills and three blocks.

Oregon 2, Amboy 0: Oregon won 25-22, 25-21, as Anna Stender had seven assists, five kills, four digs and an ace.

Girls tennis

Sterling 9, Galesburg 0: Sterling swept every match in the dual. Ellie Aitken won 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 singles against Kaiya Mudd; and joined Caylee Lyons to beat Mudd and Amyah Pruitt to win No. 1 doubles, 8-0.

Women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association results: Karla Anderson took first in Tuesday’s play of the day in 18 holes, and Julie Pratt won in nine holes. Pat Twining was runner-up in 18 holes, and Jane Minard took second in nine.

Sue Nestor won in the birdies category. Cheryl Allen and Sherry Wells won chip-ins. Wells was low gross in 18 ,and Pratt was low gross in nine. Anderson was low putts in 18, and Pratt was low putts in nine. Twining was closest to the pin. Anderson had the longest putt.