Fulton boys golf 8-0, Forreston and Sterling also win: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 9

Boys golf

Fulton 149, East Dubuque 179, Stockton 185: At Woodbine Bend, Fulton’s Jacob Voss earned medalist honors with a 34 as the Steamers improved to 8-0, 5-0. Also scoring for Fulton were Owen Van Zuiden (37), Dawson Price (38) and Braeden Brennan (40).

Forreston 156, Eastland 181: Forreston’s Kaden Brown (34) and Kendall Erdman (39) went 1-2 at Lake Carroll with Daylan Rahn (41) and Darin Greenfield (42) right behind. Cam Huber’s 43 led Eastland, with Braden Anderson (44), Harper Keim (45) and Brixen Dale (49) also scoring.

Sterling 166, Sycamore 175: At Emerald Hill’s par-36 front nine, Sterling’s Mason Hubbard earned medalist with a 39. Also scoring for Sterling were Bryce Hartman (40), Maurice Delacruz (43) and Nick Capp (44).

Genoa Kingston 185, Rock Falls 186: At Deer Valley, Rock Falls’ Conner Porter was co-medalist with a 43. Also scoring for the Rockets were Lucas Porter (45), Carter Hunter (45) and Logan Williamson (53).

Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 187, Polo 209, West Carroll 217: WC’s Thomas Krontz shot a career-best 40 to earn his first medalist honor. Max Knuth (51) was also inside the top 10, finishing eighth. L-W/PC’s Luke Madigan (44) was runner-up, with teammate Nathan Woodley and Polo’s Jackson Willis shooting 47s to tie for third.

Girls golf

Sterling’s Schwingle ties for 1st: Sterling’s Emily Schwingle (91) tied Moline’s Hailey Roberton for the top score at TPC Deere Run. Rockridge’s 410 won the Geneseo Invite, with Dixon (412) just behind. Sterling (448) took fifth behind Geneseo (426) and Moline (427). Dixon’s Zoey Williams (98) tied for fourth, and Reese Dambman (99) was sixth. Rachel Drew’s 102 was 10th for Dixon.

Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 207, West Carroll 256, Polo 258: At Sandburr Run, Marley Joseph (44) earned medalist for L-W/PC with teammate Krista Woodley (51) and Polo’s Elsa Monaco tying for runner-up. Corinne Krontz’s 54 led West Carroll.

Girls volleyball

Dixon 2, United Township 0: Dixon won on the road 25-17, 25-14 as Morgan Hargrave led the team with seven kills and two aces. Maddy Tichler had six kills and three blocks, and Leah Carlson recorded 10 assists.

Fulton 2, Polo 0: Fulton won 25-20, 25-23 as Miraya Pessman had five kills and an ace.

Amboy 2, LaMoille 0: The Clippers won the nonconference matchup 25-6, 25-12.

Wethersfield 2, Newman 0: The Comets fell 25-17, 25-15. Lucy Oetting led Newman (2-7, 0-2) with four kills.

Boys soccer

Winnebago 3, Oregon 2: Brian Wallace and Steven Guardado each scored goals for the Hawks (2-4-2, 1-2) in the loss.

Girls tennis

Dixon 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes swept singles and Dixon had two doubles wins in the dual victory. Jenna Mustapha and Arielle Tefiku won No. 2 doubles and Lily Herrera and Joely Ortgieson won No. 3 doubles.