Route 26 bridge repairs in Lee County begin Sept. 9

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that, weather permitting, construction will begin Monday, Sept. 9, on the Route 26 bridge over Coon Creek in Lee County.

The bridge is located 3 miles south of Amboy. Work will repair the bridge and will include joint replacement and deck overlay. One lane of traffic will be open and controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and almost 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through year five of Rebuild Illinois include about $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.