Dixon's Nicklaus, Dambman both earn medalist: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 5

Volleyball

Mendota 2, Newman 0: Mendota edged the Comets 25-23, 25-21. Makenzie Duhon led Newman (1-3) with four kills and Brooklyn Smith had seven assists.

Wethersfield 2, Fulton 0: The Flying Geese won 25-21, 25-18. Reese Germann had 25 digs and two aces and Haley Smither and Chloe Wilkin each had seven kills for Fulton.

Pearl City 2, Polo 1: Polo dropped a tight match 21-25, 26-24, 25-22.

Orangeville 2, West Carroll 0: West Carroll fell 25-11, 25-16.

Boys golf

Dixon 160, Genoa Kingston 193: Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus (38) earned medalist at Timber Creek as Ben Oros (40), Max Kitzman (40) and Deaaron Wilson (42) weren’t far behind for the Dukes.

E-P 174, Mercer County 177, Orion 196: Erie-Prophetstown’s Caden VanHorn and Blake Geuns each shot 40s to share medalist honors at Oakwood CC. Gavin VanDyke (45) and Dane Ryan (49) also scored for the Panthers.

Rochelle 156, Oregon 172, North Boone 188: Jackson Messenger (41) led Oregon at Beaver Creek as Brogan Wilkinson (43), Nole Campos (44) and Landon Anderson (44) also scored for Oregon. Matthew Pham also shot a 44 for the Hawks.

Riverdale 151, Newman 189: At Emerald Hill, the Rams (4-0) were led by a 35 by Aidan Dorathy for medalist honors. Scoring for Newman were Chase Decker (43), Garet Wolfe (45), Michael Morse (50) and Jeff Thormeyer (51).

Dakota 176, Galena 179, West Carroll 211: Galena’s Drew Phillips earned medalist with a 40. Thomas Krontz (45) took third and Max Knuth (46) was seventh for West Carroll. Dakota’s Koehn Lawler (41) was runner-up.

Girls golf

Dixon 193, Genoa Kingston 241: Dixon’s Reese Dambman shot a 45 to earn medalist at Timber Creek. Also scoring for the Duchesses were Zoey Williams (49), Rachel Drew (49) and Kiana Olalde (50).

Oregon 176, North Boone 211: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver (39) was medalist and Sarah Eckardt (40) was medalist at Beaver Creek. Hailey-Jane Becker (42) and Toni Withers (55) also scored for Oregon.

Boys soccer

Stillman Valley 2, Oregon 1: Steven Guardado had Oregon’s lone goal off a Danny Chisamore assist in the loss. The Hawks are 2-3-2, 1-1.

Women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies League results: Sherry Wells and Sue Nestor tied for first in the play of the day in 18 holes and Jane Minard and Julie Pratt tied for the top mark in nine holes. Cheryl Allen and Paula Harmon were runner-ups in 18 holes. Jackie Foster was closest to the pin on No. 2 and Nestor had the longest putt on No. 8. Wells had low gross in 18 and Pratt had low gross in nine holes. Wells also had low putts in 18 holes and Minard was low putts in nine.