Nole Campos earns medalist for Oregon golf with a 38: Sauk Valley roundup for Sept. 3

Oregon’s Nole Campos tees off on #10 against Rock Falls Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Silver Ridge Golf Club in Oregon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Volleyball

DeKalb 2, Dixon 1: Dixon fell 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 Tuesday, as Morgan Hargrave had six kills, 17 digs and two aces.

Sterling 3, Rockford Lutheran 0: Sterling swept 25-18, 25-13 to improve to 6-1. Delali Amankwa had 18 assists and Nia Harris had four kills.

Princeton 2, Newman 0: Newman fell 25-13, 25-15. Makenzie Duhon led the team with five kills, three assists and four digs. The Comets are 1-2, 0-1.

Amboy 2, Indian Creek 0: Amboy won the matchup 25-15, 26-24 in nonconference play.

Rochelle 2, Oregon 0: Oregon was swept 25-8, 25-23, as Madi Shaffer had 11 digs and one ace.

Stockton 2, Polo 0: Stockton won 25-18, 25-14. Madie Mammoser had eight kills and 11 digs. Bridget Call led Polo with six kills and 10 digs.

E-P 2, Kewanee 0: The Panthers won 29-27, 25-19, as Kaylee Keegan had three aces and 21 assists.

Forreston 2, Byron 0: Forreston swept 25-17, 25-19. Jaiden Schniederman had 13 kills and three aces.

Boys golf

Fulton 145, Galena 196: The Steamers shot a season-best as Owen Van Zuiden and Jacob Voss both shared medalist honors with 35s. Zach Winkel (37) and Chase Dykstra (38) also scored for Fulton (5-0).

Oregon 185, Rock Falls 191: Nole Campos earned medalist for Oregon with a 38, followed by teammate Brogan Wilkinson’s 43, at Silver Ridge Golf Course. Jackson Messenger (44) and Landon Anderson (60) also scored for Oregon.

Rock Falls’ Conner Porter was co-runner-up with a 43, followed by Carter Hunter (48), Logan Williamson (48) and Alex Johnson (52). Rock Falls is 6-1.

Geneseo 148, Sterling 163: Geneseo’s Bryson Vanhoutte fired a four-under 32 to earn medalist honors at Country View Golf Course. Scoring for Sterling were Bryce Hartman (40), Mason Hubbard (41), Nick Capp (41) and Maurice Delacruz (41).

Eastland-Milledgeville 171, West Carroll 227: Camron Huber earned medalist with a 40 for E-M, followed by teammates Brixen Dale (42), Harper Keim (44) and Cooper Dollinger (48). Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 43.

Newman’s Decker earns medalist: Rockridge came out on top with a 163 at the triangular, ahead of Newman (176) and Kewanee (219). Chase Decker led the Comets with a 39 to earn medalist, followed by Michael Morse (43), Jeff Thormeyer (45) and Garet Wolfe (50).

Mendota 167, Erie-Prophetstown 170: Blake Geuns was runner-up and led E-P with a 39, followed by teammates Parker Rangel (43), Dane Ryan (44) and Caden Vanhorn (44).

Forreston 159, DuPec 198, Polo 203: Forreston’s Kaden Brown was medalist with a 37, and teammate Daylen Rahn was runner-up with a 38.

Girls golf

West Carroll 248, Eastland-Milledgeville 256: E-M’s Jaden Brower earned medalist with a 51, and West Carroll’s Corinne Krontz (55) was runner-up.

Geneseo 196, E-P 213, Rock Island 231: Isabella Johnston (51) took third for E-P, and Michelle Naftzger (52) was fourth in the triangular.

Girls swimming

Sterling 82, DeKalb 68: Individual event winners for Sterling were Kate Austin (200 freestyle), Madison Austin (50 free, 100 free), Hazel Pham (100 butterfly) and Emma VanHorn (100 breaststroke). Kate Austin, Pham, Sammie Knox and Madison Austin paired to win the 200 freestyle relay; and the same foursome won the 400 free relay.

Boys soccer

Oregon 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: The Hawks improved to 2-2-2, 1-0, as Steven Guardado had a hat trick, and Cruz Hernandez had another goal in the win. Deryk Withers had 11 saves in the win.

Moline 3, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors fell in their Western Big 6 Conference opener.

Girls tennis

Dixon 5, Belvidere 0: Dixon was dominant, as it did not drop a game outside of No. 3 doubles. Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes swept singles, and Brooklyn Arjes/Rachel Lance won No. 1 doubles. Arielle Tefiku/Jenna Mustapha won No. 2 doubles, and Lily Herrera/Joely Ortgieson won No. 3 doubles.