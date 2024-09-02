Thomson prison’s union president: Officer treated, released after drug exposure Monday

THOMSON – A correctional officer at Thomson’s federal prison was given Narcan and sent to a local hospital Monday after being exposed to drugs while on the job, according to the prison workers’ union leader.

The prison was put on lockdown, which will remain in effect until further notice, said Jon Zumkehr, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 4070, the labor union that represents the prison’s workers.

The correctional worker, who was treated at a local hospital and released, was initially given Narcan at the prison to stem the reaction he was having after exposure to what at that time was an unknown substance. Zumkehr said it was later learned he was exposed to amphetamines. Narcan, he said, is the first line of defense when a worker is exposed because it reverses potential opioid toxicity and is not harmful if a worker was exposed to another type of drug.

“The safety and well-being of both staff and inmates are of the utmost importance, and the prison takes all necessary measures to prevent the introduction of drugs into the facility,” Zumkehr said. “This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers and risks that come with working in a correctional facility, and the staff member’s quick response and administration of Narcan potentially saved their life.”

This is the second time in two weeks that a Thomson correctional officer was exposed to drugs, was given Narcan and was transported to a local hospital, according to a news release.

Zumkehr said the use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids has become a growing concern in correctional facilities, putting the lives of both staff and inmates at risk. He pointed to the Aug. 9 death of Correctional Officer Marc Fischer, who succumbed to fentanyl exposure while sorting mail at USP Atwater, in Atwater, California. That facility remains on lockdown, according to the federal Board of Prisons website.

He said workers are urging federal lawmakers to support H.R. 5266, also known as the “Interdiction of Fentanyl in Postal Mail at Federal Prisons Act.” He said the legislation aims to prevent the entry of fentanyl into federal prisons through the mail system. The bill would require the use of advanced screening technology to detect and intercept fentanyl and other dangerous substances before they reach correctional facilities, he said.

It also provides funding for training and resources to help correctional staff safely handle and dispose of the substances.

FCI Thomson is a low-security facility that houses 1,906 inmates and currently has 115 vacant staff positions.