Fulton, Eastland, E-P volleyball earn wins: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 27

College volleyball

Sauk Valley 3, Carl Sandburg 2: The Skyhawks won 27-25, 20-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-8 on Tuesday as Lacey Eissens led the team with 20 kills. Kenna Wubbena added 17 kills, Ava Wight had 27 digs, Tori Balma had 29 assists and Maggie Richetta added seven kill blocks.

Prep volleyball

Fulton 3, Northeast 1: The Steamers bounced back and won 24-26, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 against the Iowa school which plays best-of-5. Miraya Pessman (three aces) had 15 kills and Chloe Wilkin chipped in with 12.

Newman 2, United Township 1: The Comets opened the season with a road win, 13-25, 30-28, 25-17 as Mackenzie Duhon (two aces) led the team with 11 kills. Brooklyn Smith had a team-high 10 assists for Newman.

West Carroll 2, Byron 0: West Carroll won a tight match 26-24, 25-22. “We played very well together and showed confidence on the court,” West Carroll coach Kim Krogull said. “Kyaria Kerkove was an excellent asset in keeping the ball in play and our hitters stepped up to put the ball down on the other side of the court.”

Eastland 2, Oregon 1: Eastland opened the season with a 24-26, 25-13, 25-20 win on the road Tuesday as Trixie Carroll had 16 kills and Olivia Klinefelter added 15. Morgan McCullough had 20 digs and Keara Kaus had 36 assists for Eastland. Oregon’s Anna Stender led the team with 12 assists and three aces and Madi Shaffer had 14 digs.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Bureau Valley 0: Ashlyn Johnson led E-P with 10 kills and Kaylee Keegan had 25 assists in the 25-16, 25-15 win.

Geneseo 2, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets fell on the road 25-15, 25-15 to open the season.