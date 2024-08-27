August 27, 2024
Milledgeville volleyball opens with win: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 26

By Drake Lansman
Volleyball

Milledgeville 2, Scales Mound 0: The Missiles swept the Hornets 28-26, 25-18 to open the season at home on Monday. Kendra Kingsby (two aces, one block) led Milledgeville with 14 kills and Hannah Foster chipped in six. Loren Meiners had 12 assists.

Orion 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Orion swept E-P 25-16, 25-18. Lauren Abbott led E-P with nine kills and two blocks while Kaylee Keegan had 16 assists.

Riverdale 2, Bureau Valley 0: Bureau Valley coach Saige Barnett was coaching the Storm on Monday just eight days after a fire claimed her and her fiance’s house in Hoopole. The Rams rallied to sweep the Storm, 25-23, 25-18. Taylor Neuhalfen led the Storm with nine kills while Kinley Canady had six kills and six digs.

Amboy 2, Earlville 0: The Clippers won their season opener on the road 25-21, 25-20.

