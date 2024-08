Dixon police squad car is parked at the headquarters for police and fire. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — The 18th annual Cops N’ Bobbers fishing derby will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Page Park. Lunch and drinks will be provided.

Participants who preregister will get a free event T-shirt. The deadline to preregister is Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Preregistration forms are available at the Dixon Police Department. Registration is allowed on the day of the event as well.

The event is free.