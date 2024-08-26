Court awaits fitness evaluation report of Dixon man charged with attempted murder of three police officers

Jonathon Gounaris, 32, appears in Ogle County court for a hearing Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Oregon. Gounaris is being charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder for a shooting at Lost Lake in June. (Alex T. Paschal)

OREGON — An Ogle County Assistant State’s attorney says she has not yet received a fitness evaluation report for a rural Dixon man who faces charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of three police officers on June 12 near Dixon.

Jonathon Gounaris, 32, is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. He pleaded not guilty July 10.

Police allege Gounaris shot three members of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team after a three-hour standoff when police tried to enter his home at 402 Wild Rice Lane in Lost Lake, a rural subdivision east of Dixon.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Ketter was shot in the face and taken by air ambulance to OSF Medical Center in Rockford, where he underwent surgery. He was released from the hospital June 14.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputy Tad Dominski was shot in the arm, and Tyler Carls of the Rochelle Fire Department was shot in the torso. They were treated at KSB Hospital in Dixon and released later that evening.

The ERT is made up of individuals from agencies including the sheriff’s office, Oregon and Byron police departments, and SWAT medics from the Rochelle Fire Department.

Gounaris also was shot during the gunfire exchange and was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was treated before being booked into the Winnebago County Jail on June 18.

On Monday, Gounaris appeared before Judge John “Ben” Roe wearing a red jumpsuit issued to inmates, handcuffs and leg irons. He was escorted by three Winnebago County corrections officers and two Ogle County court deputies.

Jonathon Gounaris, 32, is brought into Ogle County court for a hearing Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Oregon. Gounaris is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder for a shooting at Lost Lake in June. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley took over Gounaris’ case following Public Defender William Gibbs’ resignation last week. Isley requested that a further status update be scheduled to give her time to look over the case.

She echoed some of Gibbs’ previous arguments for Gounaris’ release, stating that he could be released under certain conditions such as home confinement or for mental health treatment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse disagreed based on her previous arguments, which include emphasizing the seriousness of the charges as well as the injuries to law enforcement.

Kruse also pointed out that they were supposed to receive a fitness evaluation report for Gounaris and they have not received it.

Roe entered an order for a fitness evaluation on July 25 at the request of Gibbs. A fitness evaluation determines if a defendant has the mental capacity to participate in their defense during court proceedings.

Jayne Braden, a court-appointed forensic and clinical psychologist in Sycamore, was assigned to complete the evaluation at the Winnebago County Jail.

According to the order for fitness evaluation, Braden - within 30 days of the order file date - will submit a written report to the court that details a diagnosis, if one is found, and an explanation as to how that conclusion was reached. Saturday, Aug. 24, was 30 days from July 25.

Isley said she would get that report to the state by Gounaris’ next court appearance.

Roe again denied the request for release and said “the current conditions imposed are necessary.”

Gounaris’ next court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16.