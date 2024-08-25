Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office collecting essential items for charitable organizations

MORRISON — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office wants to pay it forward to local organizations serving the community by collecting items needed to keep their charitable mission going.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with God’s Will Giving Center and encourages people to show support by joining in fulfilling current needs.
You can deliver your donations to the sheriff’s office located at 400 N. Cherry St., Morrison.
Currently needed items include:
- Non-perishable foods
- Deodorant
- Toilet Paper
- Shaving Cream
- Razors