Blowing grass into Dixon city streets now an ordinance violation

After reminding the public about the impacts of blowing lawn clippings into city streets, the Dixon City Council approved an ordinance to modify the city code to include "yard waste" at their meeting on Aug. 19. (Payton Felix)

DIXON – The Dixon City Council approved an ordinance this week that modifies the city code to allow local enforcement of an ordinance prohibiting yard waste from being blown into city streets.

The discussion actually began at a Dixon City Council meeting Aug. 5, when council member Mike Venier wanted to remind residents and those in the lawn care business that blowing grass onto the city streets is an ordinance violation. However, after the council and the city attorney looked at city ordinances, they realized it actually wasn’t a violation of city code.

The section labeled “throwing ashes or debris” in Dixon’s city code reads: “No person shall throw, place, or leave, or permit to be thrown, placed, or left, any ashes, dirt, filth, garbage, rubbish, or the sweepings from any building in or upon any street, alley, or sidewalk.” The terminology is pulled from a 1950s code provision, which makes the language somewhat outdated for modern law enforcement, and since it doesn’t explicitly state “grass,” the city couldn’t enforce it through the city’s court system, city officials said.

While Dixon police still were able to ticket for grass clippings, because it’s a state law outlined in the Illinois Vehicle Code, those tickets would run through the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office, similar to a speeding ticket, which left the city with little control over the matter, Dixon building official Tim Shipman said.

After Monday’s unanimous City Council vote, the code will be modified to include yard waste, stating: “No person shall throw, place, or leave, or permit to be thrown, placed, or left, any ashes, debris (including, but not limited to, dirt, filth, garbage, solid waste or rubbish), or yard waste (including, but not limited to, grass clippings, leaves, brush, and tree branches) in or upon any street, alley, or sidewalk. Notwithstanding the foregoing, it shall not be a violation of this section if such items are placed curbside in approved bags or containers pursuant to the city’s solid waste collection and disposal program,” according to the Aug. 19 council meeting packet.

In the wording, Dixon City Attorney Rob LeSage clarified that if “people are putting their bagged yard waste on the edge of the road for pickup, that would not be an ordinance violation.”

This is specifically the blowing of any yard waste into the streets, Shipman said.

Because of the city ordinance change, the police department and the building department now are able to enforce the law and talk to residents before it becomes a problem or causes harm.

“No. 1, it’s going to clog up our storm sewers, and No. 2, it’s also very dangerous for motorcycles and bicyclists,” Mayor Glen Hughes said of grass on the streets.

Those in violation could be fined a minimum of $100, Shipman said.