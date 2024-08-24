Amboy fire receives $231,668 federal grant for recruiting

Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant speaks June 27, 2023, at the station about how a grant to help rural departments has helped his station. The Amboy Fire Department is receiving $231,668 in federal grant money to help recruit and retain additional volunteer firefighters via the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

AMBOY – The Amboy Fire Department is receiving $231,668 in federal grant money to help recruit and retain additional volunteer firefighters via the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website, the SAFER program provides funds to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to increase staffing levels, ensure 24-hour coverage and help departments meet industry minimum standards.

Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant Sr. said the four-year grant helps pay for recruitment marketing efforts and covers the cost of onboarding, training and gear for new volunteer firefighters.

“We currently have three paid firefighters on the premise and another 37 that are on call,” Bryant said. “The goal in the grant is to recruit four people per year.”

In January, the AFD signed a consolidation agreement with the Harmon Fire Department, acquiring AFD Station 2 and increasing its district coverage area at least until the end of this year. A referendum to permanently consolidate services will appear on the November ballot for voters in the village of Harmon, Harmon Township and parts of Marion and Hamilton townships that were formerly served by the Harmon Fire Department.

“Currently, our fire district covers 120 square miles,” Bryant said. “Our ambulance district, because we have two contracts, covers 150 square miles, and the village and rural area of Harmon is being covered by Amboy until the referendum. So, that’s another 60 square miles.”

Bryant said the staffing issue is a mixture of some firefighters aging out and others moving to paid positions in other departments.

“After World War II, there was a huge number of people coming back from the military who stayed in their departments for 20 or 30 years,” Bryant said. “Now, you might only get a few years from somebody before they go on to do something else or get hired at a career department.”

Bryant said AFD is currently taking applications, and he encourages people to apply.

For more information or to apply, visit amboyfd.com. Applicants must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license and high school diploma or equivalent.