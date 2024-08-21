Morrison church’s stained-glass windows repaired

MORRISON — Morrison’s Presbyterian church has completed some upgrades to repair the coverings of its stained-glass windows.

In 2015, the Presbyterian church replaced the old fiberglass protection of their stained-glass windows with a black metal covering. Recently, pieces of that metal began falling off and weakening the structure of the cover, leading to workers from Bovard Studios in Fairview, Iowa to begin replacing the window covers.

According to the Rev. Mike Selburg, the church building’s history ties back throughout the history of the town. The Presbyterian church was first incorporated in 1858. According to local legend, both the church and Morrison itself came to life out of a feud between the railroads.

In the 1800s, the majority of people settled in Unionville. The land that would become Morrison was seen as less than ideal for settlement, but as the railroads began being built into Unionville, the town began insisting on charging the rail lines more to cross. The railroads, in response, elected to circle around the town, and that led to both the church and people in the settlement into what became Morrison.

The Presbyterian church building, Selburg said, is “Like England, built upon the old.”

The building itself has gone through major structural changes since its construction. At one point in its history, the church had a tower associated with it, and incremental expansions have been made throughout the years. The last of the major construction pieces occurred in the 1960s. Around the late 1960s, they began building the education room to match the Baby Boom population surge, not realizing that the boom was temporary.

In more recent history, money from a donor led to the purchase of the property next to the church now used by its popular produce table. The Share Table was started by 2017 as a way to distribute vegetables and other food items to the community.

Selburg says that it has served as a sort of “social experiment” to show the giving nature of people. The produce table is now a popular destination and the construction of a gazebo covering has been started.

The windows themselves share an interesting history. Fiberglass was put over the windows, when, according to Selburg’s archives, someone threw a brick through the windows. The material, however, began to turn the windows yellow, and since the windows had no ventilation, the stained glass began to degrade.

Sometime around 2015, churchgoers took this as a reason to begin construction on new protections for the windows that wouldn’t inhibit the view of the stained glass. The outside coverings were sourced from Bovard Studios in 2015. When the metal coverings around the window protections began to come loose, and despite the warranty of the windows being up, Bovard Studios chose to stand by their work and begin repairs.

Selburg first approached Bovard Studios in order to promote local business construction, and the church plans for more additions to be made. Currently, talks are setting up estimates for adding LED lights for the stained-glass windows to highlight one of Morrison’s foundational landmarks.