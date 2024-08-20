Rock Falls man headed to trial in beating death wanted on arrest warrant

MORRISON — More than two years after he was charged with aggravated battery, the case of a Rock Falls man accused of beating a neighbor so badly that he died almost three weeks later is in limbo.

Scott E. Hagerman, 62, was to stand trial March 19, but it was postponed just minutes before jury selection was to start when Hagerman dropped his appointed attorney, Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman, and asked Judge Trish Senneff for a continuance so he could hire representation.

Over the objection of the prosecution, Senneff granted the continuance and set an April 15 date for an attorney status hearing and a pretrial conference for July 24. Hagerman did not show up for court on April 15 and an arrest warrant was issued the next day. He is still wanted on the arrest warrant after failing to appear for the July 24 hearing.

Hagerman is accused of hitting Ronald E. Fistler Jr., 61, with his fists on Aug. 6, 2022, causing a brain injury. Fistler died Aug. 25, 2022, at Amberwood Care Center in Rockford.

Hagerman is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person 60 or older, punishable by three to seven years in prison, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, each of which carry two to five years in prison.

He also is charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, by refusing to cooperate with a Rock Falls police officer during his arrest processing, according to the charging document.

At the time, the two men were living in the Whiteside County Housing Authority’s Garden Homes complex in the 400 block of Garden Circle, which has 40 units for elderly or disabled low-income tenants.

According to a news release then, police received a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. reporting an assault. When they arrived, they found Fistler on the ground, injured.

He was taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling and later, “due to the severity of his injuries,” to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the release. He then was transferred to Amberwood. According to his obituary, Fistler was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Rock Falls American Legion.

Hagerman was freed Dec. 5, 2022, after posting $2,500 of his $25,000 bond, which was reduced from $40,000.

Hagerman has no felony history in Whiteside or Lee counties, court records show.

No other court dates have been set in the case.