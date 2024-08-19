Sterling Park District: 102nd Men’s Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament tradition continues

Emerald Hill Lincoln Highway Team Runner-up (from left) Jarred Hippen, first flight winner; Trevor Sisson, fourth flight winner; Cody Britt; Nick Olds; Mason Hubbard, fifth flight winner; and Scott Fischer. The Emerald Hill second team consisted of Heath Warner, Gregg Petrosky, Zach Rehmert, Austin Cook, Eli Anderson and Trevor Dir. (Photo provided by the Sterling Park District)

STERLING — The 102nd Men’s Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament, a cherished tradition since 1922, once again brought together a remarkable assembly of golfing talent from Northwest Illinois.

The Sterling Park District and Emerald Hill Golf Course were honored to host the tournament. With a lineup of 66 elite golfers, the event upheld its reputation as a premier amateur competition. The tournament’s unique format, spanning 10 distinguished courses, offers a diverse and challenging experience. The best-against-bogey style of play not only tests skill but also resilience, as participants navigate 54 holes over two consecutive days.

The inclusion of multiple clubs, each contributing a six-member team, fosters a spirit of community and rivalry, integral to the event’s enduring appeal. As the longest-running tournament of its kind in the U.S., it stands as witness to the region’s deep-rooted passion for the sport and its commitment to celebrating and advancing the game of golf.

The Men’s Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling was indeed a memorable occasion. The event’s success is due to the meticulous planning and dedication of many individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.

The Sterling Park District’s acknowledgment of the efforts of Golf Course Superintendent Jake Brooks, Assistant Superintendent Bobby Watts and their exceptional grounds crew, along with Ron Erickson and Brad Zacharski’s precise scoring, highlights the collaborative spirit that underpins such events. Furthermore, the contributions of Pro Shop Manager Tim Morgan and the Pro Shop staff, as well as the support from the Emerald Hill Golf Association, have been instrumental in fostering a sense of community and sportsmanship that resonates with both participants and spectators.

It is this collective effort and the enduring support over the years that continue to make the Men’s Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament a cherished tradition and a highlight of the golfing calendar.

Janell Loos is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.